Man City keeper Ederson goes public over Ortega envy claims

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has rubbished reports of a blow-up with teammate Stefan Ortega.

It's been claimed Ederson is ready to move to Al Nassr after becoming envious of the support Ortega has received within the club this year.

But he took to social media, posting: "Pointing out that the note published by The Athletic portal yesterday referred to an alleged dissatisfaction on my part towards a colleague. It is totally false, the alleged day reported was, without a doubt, one of the most difficult days of my career, when I suffered a fracture that prevented me from competing in the final part of the season and from consequently, also to represent my country in the Copa America.

"At the time of the injury, my only thought was to continue the match, defending City in the fight for the title they had won, however the emotion of the match would have been greater than reality and, inevitably, I would not have been able to continue as I would have liked because of the damage it caused. I remain focused on preparing for the season."