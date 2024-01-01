Al-Ittihad open Man City talks for Ederson fee

Tribal Football
Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad have made contact with Manchester City regarding goalkeeper Ederson.

The Brazilian shot stopper is ready to leave the Premier League and head to the Middle East.The 30-year-old is the subject of an offer of £25 million, per The Mail, which will not be enough to seal his signature.

City are seeking at least double that sum, as they see Ederson as a key player for the coming season.

However, they are aware that they may not be able to hold onto him for much longer.

Ederson is currently in the United States with manager Pep Guardiola and his teammates for pre-season.

