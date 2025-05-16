Guardiola opens up on the FA Cup final: We want the trophy, it is massively important

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken to the media ahead of this weekend's FA Cup final in which his side will face Crystal Palace.

City will be looking to lift the FA Cup for the eighth time but will have to bypass a Palace side who are desperate to win silverware for the first time in their history. The Eagles have also lost three of their previous four FA Cup encounters with the Citizens and Guardiola will be hoping for a repeat of these results. He first spoke on what he is expecting from Palace in what should be an intense final.

What Guardiola expects from Palace

"It is a fantastic team. They have had a really good second part of the season. They have had more than a year with Oliver (Glasner) working with the same players. It's the final of the FA Cup, it's an honour and a privilege. Third time in a row being there and we have to perform well. We travel to London to win the title."

Can Palace's attack do some damage?

Next, Guardiola was asked what threat Palace's attack will bring which includes the likes of Eberechi Eze, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaïla Sarr.

"They are a threat because they have quality. (Jean-Philippe) Mateta is strong and the quality in (Eberechi) Eze is obvious and of course the pace from (Ismaila) Sarr.

"Sarr against Aston Villa in the semi-finals they punished them a lot, incredible pace. But not just him, Munoz, (Adam) Wharton is really good holding midfielder who links well inside. They are well structured defensively and their set pieces is one of the best in the Premier League. It's a final. If we play against Palace or Aston Villa it would be the same. It's a final, we cannot expect anything different."

A trophy is massively important

The Spanish head coach was also asked if he had spoken to the side about not having a slow start against Crystal Palace and how important it is to keep adding trophies to City's cabinet which is constantly having to be expanded.

"We didn't start slow (when City went 2-0 down to Palace the last time they played each other). We played well in the beginning but of course in one set piece that we didn't defend well (they went ahead). But before that we were good."

"That is the problem now right, the FA Cup is not the first choice (Pep says with a smirk). Of course we want it. Once we are here of course we want the trophy. It is massively important."

A thank you to the fans

Guardiola also revealed what it means to fans, especially to those who make the trip down from Manchester and are committed to the club year in year out.

"We want to win for our fans. The guys who travel, I want to say thank you for coming to London. Winning is much better than losing, but last year we came into it having won four in a row and maybe our mind was not perfect. But one year later, we are there again."

Rodri won't be risked

Finally, Guardiola gave some team news on midfielder Rodri, who is nearly back to full fitness after suffering an ACL injury.

"He is much, much better. I am waiting for the doctors. When they tell me he is ready he is going to start. We don't want to take a risk and take a step back."