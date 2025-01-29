Man City interested in Juventus midfielder in major loan move this month

Tribal Football
Manchester City are reportedly keen to bring midfielder Douglas Luiz back to the Etihad Stadium after his departure to Aston Villa in 2019. 

Luiz left City without making a first-team appearance but thrived at Villa Park. 

The Brazilian is now playing for Juventus, and City are looking to secure a loan move for him before the transfer deadline. 

Additionally, City are interested in his Juventus teammate Andrea Cambiaso, but plan to pursue the left-back in the summer. 

The club aims to strengthen their squad with these potential signings, The Mail reports. 

Luiz's return would bolster City's midfield options significantly, especially given Rodri’s absence all season.

