Man City edge closer to closing Cambiaso deal with Juventus

Manchester City are nearing a £58.7 million deal for Andrea Cambiaso this week.

The Juventus full-back ruled himself out of their crucial Champions League match against Benfica. City had a £54.5 million offer rejected, with Juventus demanding £75.5 million, per The Mirror.

A compromise is expected this week after Juve coach Thiago Motta revealed Cambiaso cited an ankle injury for his absence. 

Juventus are already seeking a replacement, targeting Feyenoord's David Hancko. 

Cambiaso's potential move to City is seen as a replacement for Kyle Walker. The deal highlights City's intent to strengthen their defense.

