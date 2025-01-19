Man City explore re-signing Luiz from Juventus

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester City are exploring re-signing Douglas Luiz from Juventus.

 The Athletic says City are considering adding a new midfielder to the squad this month.

Luiz is under consideration, having only moved to Juve in the summer from Aston Villa.

The Brazil international was originally brought to Europe by City, though work permit issues blocked his progress with the Sky Blues.

Luiz has a contract with Juventus that runs until the summer of 2029.

It's suggested City's interest will only consist of a potential loan - without any binding purchase option.

