Man City in PSV talks for Van Duiven

Manchester City are in talks with PSV Eindhoven for young attacker Jason van Duiven.

Eindhovens Dagblad is reporting City want to sign Van Duiven and send him on-loan to Belgian partners Lommel SK.

It's suggested City will pay €3-3.5m for the forward.

Van Duiven remains in talks with City Football Group about personal terms ahead of any agreement between the clubs.

PSV also want to include a sell-on clause in the deal.