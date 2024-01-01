Tribal Football
Man City boss Guardiola delighted with first impressions of trialist Fatah

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is delighted with the form of trialist Amar Fatah.

Fatah is tied to Troyes and has been on-loan with Lommel SK, with all three clubs owned by City Football Group.

The young winger is part of City's US tour squad and featured in defeat to AC Milan in New York on Saturday.

"Look at Amar, this guy who is 20 years old, who comes from Troyes. The club told me you have to take a look because he has potential," said Guardiola

"Every time he has the ball, he dribbles to the short line, that's what a winger is all about."

Last season, Fatah recorded  four goals and four assists in 27 competitive matches for Lommel. 

