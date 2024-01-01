PSV urged not to give up on Liverpool defender Van den Berg

Tribal Football
PSV Eindhoven are being urged to try for Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg.

The Dutchman is available from Liverpool for £20m.

Former Schalke striker Youri Mulder says such a demand would be too rich for PSV, but can still see a deal being reached.

The Dutch pundit said on Ziggo Sport: "I think Sepp van den Berg is very good.

"Liverpool wants twenty million euros (sic), but PSV is not going to pay that. 

"But if you pay fifteen and he comes, then you really have a very good player."

