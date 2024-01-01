Tribal Football
Man City prepare raid for Palace whiz Eze
Premier League champions Manchester City are yet to make a move this summer.

The Citizens have not brought in any major players to replenish their title winning squad.However, that may be about to change, according to The Standard this week.

The outlet claims that City are ready to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace.

The England star, who is impressing at Euro 2024, has an apparent £60m release clause.

If City wish to sign Eze, they would only need to put up that money and agree a deal with the player.

