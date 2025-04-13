Man City great De Bruyne makes shock Prem stay announcement

Manchester City icon Kevin de Bruyne has opened the door to joining a Premier League rival this summer.

Off contract at the end of June, De Bruyne announced over a week ago that he would be leaving City at season's end.

Advertisement Advertisement

De Bruyne sparked City's fight-back from 2-0 down with a goal as they went onto to defeat Crystal Palace 5-2 on Saturday.

Afterwards, he told Viaplay: "Whatever project is available, I'm willing to listen. I love football. I love to play football and if a a nice projects comes, and my family is good with that then we are able to make a decision."

Asked about staying in England, De Bruyne added: "I don't know. It could be not. It's very hard because the decision of leaving is not been long so nothing can be decided in a week.

"In the football world I don't think everything comes in a week. It goes very slowly.

"I've not even seen my family since the announcement."