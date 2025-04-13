Tribal Football
Most Read
Rothen: Mbappe a problem for Real Madrid; he's destabilised them
SPL club in contact with Man Utd keeper Onana
Wolves striker Cunha sends assurances to Man Utd
Ancelotti informed by Real Madrid about Alexander-Arnold deal

Man City great De Bruyne makes shock Prem stay announcement

Paul Vegas
Man City great De Bruyne makes shock Prem stay announcement
Man City great De Bruyne makes shock Prem stay announcementAction Plus
Manchester City icon Kevin de Bruyne has opened the door to joining a Premier League rival this summer.

Off contract at the end of June, De Bruyne announced over a week ago that he would be leaving City at season's end.

Advertisement
Advertisement

De Bruyne sparked City's fight-back from 2-0 down with a goal as they went onto to defeat Crystal Palace 5-2 on Saturday.

Afterwards, he told Viaplay: "Whatever project is available, I'm willing to listen. I love football. I love to play football and if a a nice projects comes, and my family is good with that then we are able to make a decision."

Asked about staying in England, De Bruyne added: "I don't know. It could be not. It's very hard because the decision of leaving is not been long so nothing can be decided in a week. 

"In the football world I don't think everything comes in a week. It goes very slowly.

"I've not even seen my family since the announcement."

Mentions
Premier LeagueDe Bruyne KevinManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City set to chase highly rated Tottenham defender as they seek to replace Walker
Man City see Forest's Gibbs-White as the perfect De Bruyne replacement this summer
Inter Miami prepare offer for Man City great De Bruyne