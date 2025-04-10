Man City set to chase highly rated Tottenham defender as they seek to replace Walker

Tottenham will resist any move for Destiny Udogie this summer despite interest from Manchester City who are looking to replace Kyle Walker.

A report from Fabrizio Romano claims that Manchester City have added the Italy international to their shortlist of targets for their summer overhaul which will include finding a replacement for Walker, who is set to leave alongside Kevin de Bruyne at the end of the season.

Defender Josko Gvardiol has always excelled at left back, in the middle, and as an inverted full back but his versatility cannot be relied upon by manager Pep Guardiola forever. Udogie, who is just 22 years old, has four years left on a contract and is an integral part of manager Ange Postecoglou’s squad, which has been hijacked by injuries this season.

Spurs find themselves in 14th place in the Premier League and have been knocked out of both domestic cups. All that remains is the Europa League, which sees them face Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night as the side chase down their last chance at silverware. Spurs are reportedly desperate to keep Udogie but the youngster may be persuaded to leave in the hopes of better chances at winning trophies.

The Italian international was shortlisted among the Premier League players of the year and there is no doubt that City are in a powerful position to steal him away even if the North London side are adamant of keeping him. City are looking to rebuild this summer and new director of football Hugo Viana will be evaluating Udogie in what could be a major move in the coming months.