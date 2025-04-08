Man City see Forest's Gibbs-White as the perfect De Bruyne replacement this summer

Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White has been linked with a move to Manchester City as they look to replace the departing Kevin de Bruyne.

De Bruyne announced he will be leaving the club earlier this month, having spent a decade at the Etihad Stadium. This means there will be space for new additions in the attacking-midfield areas as manager Pep Guardiola targets a player who has proven themselves in the Premier League in Gibbs-White.

The 25-year-old earned an England call-up last August and has helped his side to what is likely going to be a Champions League finish this season. As reported by Sky Sports and the Daily Mirror, Guardiola is keen on the Forest star who has five goals and seven assists to his name this season.

City's new sporting director, Hugo Viana will begin work after arriving at the club this week as he takes over from Txiki Begiristain. His first priority will be searching for a strong replacement for the Belgian international who has led the side to every trophy possible in the last 10 years.

Forest's Gibbs-White and Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz are among the potential candidates and are both out of contract in 2027. Unlike Wirtz, Gibbs-White has shown he has the ability to perform in England’s top division for a number of years and if Guardiola does want to replace De Bruyne, he cannot wait for a player to adapt to his surroundings ahead of next season’s title charge.

David Ornstein of The Athletic confirmed today that City has yet to make a final decision on how they will replace De Bruyne and understands that the club may look towards the academy for inspiration before spending big in the coming months.