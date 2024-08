Man City fullback Couto in Germany today for BVB medical

Manchester City defender Yan Couto is in Dortmund today.

The Brazil international is set to sign on-loan with Borussia Dortmund, with a medical scheduled for today.

Couto will join BVB on a season-long loan with the option to buy for €25m.

He has also agreed a pre-contract to 2029.