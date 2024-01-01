Man City fullback Couto on way to Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City fullback Yan Couto is set to join Borussia Dortmund.
The Brazil international, after last season's successful loan with Girona, is moving to BVB in a permanent transfer.
So says transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who is reporting: "Yan Couto to Borussia Dortmund, here we go! Verbal agreement in place for BVB to sign former Girona right back.
"Package will be worth €25m with add-ons and Couto has agreed on long-term deal.
"He’s expected to travel this week for medical.
"Gross and Couto for BVB."