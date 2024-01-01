Tribal Football
Most Read
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
Man Utd agree personal terms with Moroccan star
Juventus playmaker turns down Liverpool and prefers Man Utd
Fenerbahce coach Mourinho targets Man Utd defender Lindelof

Man City fullback Couto on way to Borussia Dortmund

Man City fullback Couto on way to Borussia Dortmund
Man City fullback Couto on way to Borussia Dortmund
Man City fullback Couto on way to Borussia DortmundAction Plus
Manchester City fullback Yan Couto is set to join Borussia Dortmund.

The Brazil international, after last season's successful loan with Girona, is moving to BVB in a permanent transfer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

So says transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who is reporting: "Yan Couto to Borussia Dortmund, here we go! Verbal agreement in place for BVB to sign former Girona right back.

"Package will be worth €25m with add-ons and Couto has agreed on long-term deal.

"He’s expected to travel this week for medical.

"Gross and Couto for BVB." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueCouto YanDortmundManchester CityBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Borussia Dortmund up offer for Man City fullback Couto
Man City stand by price for Juventus, BVB target Couto
Borussia Dortmund reach terms with Man City fullback Couto