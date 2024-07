Borussia Dortmund up offer for Man City fullback Couto

Borussia Dortmund have upped their offer for Manchester City fullback Yan Couto.

Dortmund had a bid of €20m for Couto turned down in midweek.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting today that BVB have returned with a new offer of €25m.

City are now close to agreeing to the sale.

For his part, Couto agreed terms with BVB some weeks ago. He spent last season on-loan with Girona.