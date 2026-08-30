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Man Utd defender Ogunneye seals permanent Arsenal transfer

Man Utd defender Ogunneye seals permanent Arsenal transfer
Man Utd defender Ogunneye seals permanent Arsenal transferCraig Thomas/Huw Evans / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Manchester United academy defender Habeeb Ogunneye has joined Arsenal on a permanent deal.

The 20-year-old right-back regularly featured for United’s Under-18s and Under-21s before gaining senior experience on loan. 

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He made his Under-18s debut during the 2021-22 season and went on to feature in Premier League 2, the EFL Trophy, UEFA Youth League and FA Youth Cup.

Ogunneye started the Red Devils’ 2023-24 Under-18 Premier League Cup final victory and was also included in several first-team squads under former manager Erik ten Hag.

The defender spent last season on loan at Newport County, making 21 appearances for the League Two club.

Ogunneye now leaves Old Trafford permanently to continue his development at Arsenal, with United wishing the academy graduate well for the future.

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Football transfersEFL TrophyPremier League 2Premier League CupHabeeb OgunneyeManchester UnitedArsenal

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