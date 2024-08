Man City explore availability of Kvaratskhelia and Rodrygo

Manchester City are in the market for a new senior winger.

Having welcomed Savinho from Troyes last week, City are now seeking a new senior wide man.

Marca reports that City have two more attackong players on their radar.

Rodrygo Goes and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are both on City's radar.

City know that any deal for Rodrygo will depend on whether Real are prepared to sell.

Napoli, in turn, want more than €100m to release Kvaratskhelia.