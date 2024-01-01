Man City expect HUGE German club to swoop in for Couto

Tribal Football
Manchester City expect an offer to come in from Borussia Dortmund for Yan Couto.

The 22-year-old has been a City player since 2020, when he joined from Coritiba in Brazil.

However, he has not yet played a senior game for the four-time reigning Premier League champions.

Per The Mail, Couto impressed enough at Girona in La Liga last term to attract interest.

He is being linked to German giants Borussia Dortmund, while other teams are also circling.

City are willing to sell, but only if their asking price of around £25 million is met.

