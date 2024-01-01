Borussia Dortmund reach terms with Man City fullback Couto

Borussia Dortmund are in talks with Manchester City for Yan Couto.
Sky Deutschland says Dortmund have reached an agreement with the right-back on personal terms.
BVB are now in talks with City about a fee for the Brazil international. However, it remains to be seen if the clubs manage to agree on Couto's valuation.
The right-back spent last season on-loan with Girona, helping them qualify for this season's Champions League.
Couto's deal with City expires in less than a year.