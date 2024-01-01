Juventus see Couto and Mitaj as new fullback additions

Juventus see Couto and Mitaj as new fullback additions

Juventus are shopping for new fullbacks this summer.

Tuttosport says Juventus are showing interest in Yan Couto for the right-back position.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 22-year-old belongs Manchester City, but impressed last season with Girona on loan.

The Brazil defender has only one year left on his contract with City. They are said to be ready to sell Couto for around €25m.

In pursuit of a left-back, Juventus are looking at Mario Mitaj.

The Albania international is tied to Lokomotiv Moscow.

The 20-year-old is said to be available for around €12m this summer.