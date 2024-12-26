Man City encouraged in pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz could well be heading to the Premier League in the summer.

The likes of Manchester City are said to have serious interest in signing the playmaker.

Wirtz, who is only 21, is one of the hottest properties in world football at present.

Bayer CEO Fernando Carro admitted they have not yet convinced him to sign a new contract.

“I would have been happy if it had been true,” Carro told German outlet Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger.

“The club wants him to stay in Leverkusen at least until the 2026 World Cup, so it is sensible to extend the contract.”