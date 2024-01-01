Man City getting serious about RB Leipzig ace Olmo

Manchester City are said to have very real interest in RB Leipzig midfielder Daniel Olmo.

The attacking midfielder is one who City believe would thrive under Pep Guardiola.

Per Sports Zone, the 26-year-old's £50 million can be triggered by any team this summer.

Barcelona, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are all assessing Olmo this summer.

German outlet Bild stated that Josko Gvardiol's positive relationship with Olmo may help City seal a transfer.

Olmo, speaking about his future, told Mundo Deportivo: "I’m open to possibilities that may arise, but I’m going to give you a cliché: I’m focused on the first game of the European Championship."