Man City face heavyweight battle for Olmo

RB Leipzig and Spain midfielder Dani Olmo could be heading to the Premier League.
The creative talent, who played in Spain’s opener against Croatia at Euro 2024, is a hot property this summer.
Per Sports Zone, Manchester City are among the teams chasing after his signature.
They face competition for Olmo, as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also circling.
Olmo does have a £50 million release clause in his contract that any team can trigger.
However, top clubs may be hoping to negotiate down the price with Leipzig this summer.