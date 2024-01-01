Tribal Football
Man City defender Dias: Every team wants to beat us

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias expects an exciting season ahead.

Dias recognises City, as champions, will have a big target on their back.

He told Sport TV: "Our ambition and confidence of winning titles is still with us. 

"We feel this, even though we know all teams are preparing to try to beat us."

On the Portuguese season, Dias also said:  "It will be a very interesting season, I believe that Porto itself, with the new president, will be new for everyone. Sporting is very strong and Benfica is strong and must organise itself again. Good things await us as spectators.

"Obviously, from for my part, I hope that things go well for the team that plays in red, everything is happening, the market is open, there is a lot to decide everyone does well..."

