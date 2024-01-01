Man City include trialist Fatah in US tour squad

Manchester City have a player on their pre-season tour who is registered to another team.

Fans spotted a name on the squad list for City's pre-season tour to the United States that was a surprise.

Amar Fatah, who only recently turned 20, plays for Troyes in the French second division.

Given they are owned by the City Football Group, he has been given a chance to show his talent with the Premier League team’s senior stars.

Fatah was on loan at another City Group team last season - Lommel SK.

He may only get a few weeks to show whether he can make the step up to a better team for the coming season.