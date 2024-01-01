Lewis declares change plans at Man City

Rico Lewis admits he sees his future in Manchester City's midfield.

The youngster broke into City's first team as a fullback, with manager Pep Guardiola declaring him among the best young players he's worked with.

Now, after two years of involvement, Lewis says he wants a midfield role in the future.

"In my head I want to be more of a number eight," he said.

"I want to be a bit more attacking. I enjoyed doing both sides, going forward and starting off a bit higher. I think in that team you can take so much from every position."

Lewis also stated: "I've got more than enough time to get to the point where I want to be in terms of being a leader or starting most of the games.

"To be honest I need to continue what I'm doing. The main thing is to be patient and wait for the chances to come. They might not come often but when they do come you need to take them. The manager doesn't just not play you for no reason, if he sees you doing well and benefitting the team, he'll play you.

"I need to do what I can do and play as well as I can. I don't need to do anything amazing or special. Just stick to the basics I've always done and make sure I'm fit for every game."