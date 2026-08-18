Man City winger Jeremy Doku will miss their 2026-27 Premier League opener against Bournemouth on Sunday (August 23).

The 24-year-old picked up an injury in Man City’s 3-0 Community Shield defeat to Arsenal on Sunday (August 16), and was replaced by Jack Grealish at half-time.

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While the severity and exact layoff remain unclear, Nieuwsblad suggest that Doku has suffered a calf injury that could keep him out of action for several weeks.

It’s understood there is growing concern within the club that there could be a deeper issue as a consequence of Doku’s World Cup campaign with Belgium.

Man City may also be without Savinho, who is reportedly on the verge of leaving the club and joining Tottenham.

It’s less than ideal news for new manager Enzo Maresca ahead of his first competitive game since replacing Pep Guardiola.