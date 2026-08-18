Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Why Manchester United should consider a move for Barcelona's Marc Casado

Sources: Man United waiting on Zubimendi news that could open Madrid midfield door

Barcelona new boy Rodri reveals why he snubbed Real Madrid move

DONE DEAL: Barcelona complete blockbuster Rodri signing from Man City

Most read on Flashscore News

Neymar becomes first player forced to leave pitch as Serie A trials anti-time wasting rule

Former Manchester United and Portugal star Nani reaches 750 career appearances

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Transfer News LIVE: Barcelona announce Rodri signing, Al Hilal pushing for Watkins

Man City dealt major Jeremy Doku injury blow ahead of Premier League opener

Man City dealt major Jeremy Doku injury blow ahead of Premier League opener
Man City dealt major Jeremy Doku injury blow ahead of Premier League openerREUTERS

Man City winger Jeremy Doku will miss their 2026-27 Premier League opener against Bournemouth on Sunday (August 23).

The 24-year-old picked up an injury in Man City’s 3-0 Community Shield defeat to Arsenal on Sunday (August 16), and was replaced by Jack Grealish at half-time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While the severity and exact layoff remain unclear, Nieuwsblad suggest that Doku has suffered a calf injury that could keep him out of action for several weeks.

It’s understood there is growing concern within the club that there could be a deeper issue as a consequence of Doku’s World Cup campaign with Belgium.

Man City may also be without Savinho, who is reportedly on the verge of leaving the club and joining Tottenham.

It’s less than ideal news for new manager Enzo Maresca ahead of his first competitive game since replacing Pep Guardiola.

Mentions
Premier LeagueJeremy DokuManchester CityBournemouth

Related Articles

Newcastle in talks to sign Nico Gonzalez from Man City

Rodri sends emotional message to Man City fans after Barcelona move

Premier League 2026/27 season preview: Who will challenge champions Arsenal?