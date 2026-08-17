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Todd Boehly in talks to SELL Chelsea stake to Clearlake after Behdad Eghbali rift

Todd Boehly in talks to SELL Chelsea stake to Clearlake after Behdad Eghbali rift
Todd Boehly in talks to SELL Chelsea stake to Clearlake after Behdad Eghbali riftPaul Marriott / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Todd Boehly is reportedly in talks to sell his Chelsea stake to majority owners Clearlake.

The 52-year-old, along with business partner Mark Walter, are in negotiations to sell their stake in the Blues to majority owner Clearlake Capital.

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Per the Financial Times, a deal would help resolve long-running tension within the club’s ownership group.

Boehly became the face of BlueCo’s Chelsea project but routinely clashed with co-owners Clearlake and Behdad Eghbali over strategy.

Clearlake are the majority owner of Chelsea with 61.5 per cent of shares but have joint control with Boehly as chairman of the club.

The news comes after Walter, who owns 12.7% to 12.8% of Chelsea, found himself under investigation from U.S. federal prosecutors and the SEC over $16 billion to $21 billion of potential loan fraud.

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