Rodri took to social media to send an emotional message to Man City fans following his move to Barcelona.

The now 30-year-old has spent the past seven seasons at City, winning four Premier League’s, two FA Cups, and a Champions League, among others.

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Rodri was also named the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner, the first Spanish player to football’s most prestigious individual award since Luis Suarez in 1960.

He has now completed a €76.5 million move to Hansi Flick’s Barcelona having previously been heavily linked with a move to rivals Real Madrid.

Rodri has now sent an emotional message to his former fans via Man City’s social media pages.

“Dear City fans, I found that saying goodbye is one of the most difficult things in life but I am going to try,” he said.

“It’s hard to find the words to express how much gratitude, love and support me and my family have experienced all these years.

"I remember how I felt when I arrived, signing for the big Manchester City. It was a moment of pure excitement – ‘wow I am going to play with Kevin, Aguero, Silva, Bernardo, John and many others.’

“I couldn’t stop smiling. And then Pep, waiting to teach me everything from day one. Pep I can tell you now, I couldn’t handle all those tactics in my head.

"But a question came to me, ‘could we handle all these expectations for the next years.’ I think that time answered the question.

“I knew I came into a top team but I never thought we could be able to create the legacy we made winning trophies, fans around the world, love and respect.

“We made an example to inspire the next generations not only because the success, also because the way we did it. And the fans were with us every step of the way.

"Many incredible moments come to my mind. My first trophy at City, in my first game. The last minute winners, like Arsenal away.

“Scoring in the Villa game to reach the Premier League, when it looked so tough. Scoring the goal to win the Champions League that we all wanted so much. The incredible reception you gave me after the Balon d’Or.

“You cannot imagine how proud I am to be the first player to win this award in a sky blue shirt. Making history, with the Treble, with Four in a Row. We saw things they’ll never see.

"And in the bad moments, also, you never let me down. My first day back on the pitch I realised how much you love me and I understood how special these fans were.

"City didn’t just make me a grow as a player. They made me grow as a human. I saw my brother graduating from Manchester Metropolitan University.

“I could see my girlfriend working for the NHS. Manchester shaped my whole life.

"I will never forget stepping onto the pitch, seeing a sea of blue sing ‘nah, nah, nah, nah…CITY’, taking my scooter into town for a coffee, walking through the parks listening to Oasis and always loving Manchester’s great rain.

"So City fans, it’s time to say goodbye, thanks to the club, the fans, the staff and my teammates. This journey couldn’t be the same without you, my heart will always be Blue.”