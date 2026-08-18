Newcastle are reportedly in talks to sign midfielder Nico Gonzalez from Man City.

Matthias Jaissle’s side are on the hunt for a new midfielder following the departures of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes to Tottenham and Arsenal, respectively.

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Newcastle have already signed youngsters Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba for the position but are keen on adding more ready-made options.

According to David Ornstein, they’ve entered ‘exploratory talks’ with Man City over a potential move for Gonzalez, 24.

It's understood that Newcastle have other options for their midfield rebuild.

The Spaniard made 41 appearances for City during the 2025-26 season but started only two Premier League games after January.

Despite that, Gonzalez said he currently has no issues with his game time and would like to stay at the Etihad beyond this summer.

“I’m happy here,” he said. “I don’t want to leave and I think the club wants me to stay. I haven’t seen anything, but I’m happy here.

“I don’t think any player has the position guaranteed for all the matches. Everyone has to work hard.

“We are one of the best teams in the world and obviously there is competition in every position. That is what makes us be in the position that we are, winning so many Premier Leagues and competing for everything.”