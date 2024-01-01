Man City crock Rodri spotted entering specialist hospital in Spain

Tribal Football
Rodri pictured entering a specialist hospital in Spain
Manchester City star Rodri has been pictured entering a specialist hospital in Spain.

Rodri has gone to Barcelona for assessment and eventual surgery on a knee injury.

The defensive midfielder is likely to miss the whole season due to the injury he picked up against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has now been seen arriving in Barcelona, as media reports had stated he would do.

Fans will have noticed that Rodri attended the meeting needing crutches or any walking aid.

But knee injuries do not always inhibit a player from walking, at least until they undergo surgery.

