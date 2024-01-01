Man City chiefs fear Rodri season over

Tribal Football
Manchester City fear Rodri's season is over after suffering a knee injury in the first-half of Sunday's 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Rodri fell awkwardly when pushed by Kai Havertz at a corner and went down holding his knee.

Marca says initial tests have City fearing the worst, with sources stating the midfielder's season could be over.

Rodri was having his first start for the season after being given an extended break by City after his Euros campaign with winners Spain.

The midfielder will undergo more tests on Tuesday and is due to be in Barcelona to visit renowned knee specialist Dr Ramon Cugat.

Rodri hasn't suffered defeat in a City shirt since February 2023.

