Man City boss Guardiola waiting on Rodri injury assessment
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits they'll know more about the extent of Rodri's injury.

Rodri appeared to suffer a knee injury after being pushed by Kai Havertz at a City corner. He was forced to leave on 21 minutes.

After Sunday's 2-2 draw with Arsenal, Guardiola said: “I don’t know yet. I didn’t ask the doctors.

“He is strong. He leaves the pitch and his action is he felt something otherwise he would stay there.

“He is the best holding midfielder in the world and potentially a Ballon D’Or winner.

“These are the type of games, against Arsenal, and it’s like that. We have to handle it and in many things we did it.”

