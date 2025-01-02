Man City crock Rodri: Play again this season...?

Rodri is adamant he will play again for Manchester City this season.

The Spain midfielder is recovering from an ACL injury suffered at the start of the campaign.

Asked about playing again before the season ends, Rodri told AS: "Yes, yes, yes. Also, I know myself, I am a person who recovers well, a person with a positive mentality.

"They have said that the issue of the head was very important in the recovery. As I said, everything is going very well. Of course I want to play again this season."

On making the Club World Cup and the Nations League with Spain, Rodri added: "Yes, I think so. I don't want to confirm anything, but my idea is to try to come back a little earlier than that. It's in my head.

"These are the two big tournaments I have in mind for this year."