Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Flick green lights Barcelona double Premier League raid

Flick green lights Barcelona double Premier League raid
Flick green lights Barcelona double Premier League raid
Flick green lights Barcelona double Premier League raidAction Plus
Barcelona are eyeing a double raid on the Premier League.

Barca are targeting Newcastle attacker Bruno Guimaraes and Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport says new coach Hansi Flick has given the green light to Barca management to try for both players this summer.

Guimarães contract with Newcastle United includes a buyout clause worth £100m - which Barcelona have no intention of paying it.

However, it is claimed Newcastle could sell the Brazilian to a foreign club for €80 million - but even for that price, it is unclear whether Barca will swoop.

Meanwhile, it's been suggested Liverpool are demanding between €120-140m to sell Díaz this summer.

Though this is too rich  for Barca, the Spanish giants hope to agree on partial payments if the transfers go through.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDiaz LuisBruno GuimaraesBarcelonaNewcastle UtdLiverpoolLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Luis Diaz insists he's happy at Liverpool
Barcelona to make swap offer for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz
Newcastle, Chelsea target Torres informs Barcelona of intentions