Flick green lights Barcelona double Premier League raid

Barcelona are eyeing a double raid on the Premier League.

Barca are targeting Newcastle attacker Bruno Guimaraes and Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

Sport says new coach Hansi Flick has given the green light to Barca management to try for both players this summer.

Guimarães contract with Newcastle United includes a buyout clause worth £100m - which Barcelona have no intention of paying it.

However, it is claimed Newcastle could sell the Brazilian to a foreign club for €80 million - but even for that price, it is unclear whether Barca will swoop.

Meanwhile, it's been suggested Liverpool are demanding between €120-140m to sell Díaz this summer.

Though this is too rich for Barca, the Spanish giants hope to agree on partial payments if the transfers go through.