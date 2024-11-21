Man City contract development for Pep REVEALED

Spanish manager Pep Guardiola has agreed to extend his stay at Manchester City.

The Citizens are going to announce that he is signing a one year extension to his contract.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Guardian, there is no relegation break clause in the agreement either.

City are involved in a court battle with the Premier League regarding charges of breaching financial rules 115 times.

But The Sun states that even if they are relegated, Guardiola will not be walking away.

He is committed to the club and wants to rebuild his squad before he leaves in a few years.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play