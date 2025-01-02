Liverpool, Arsenal target Marmoush cools Eintracht Frankfurt exit talk

Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush is talking down the possibility of moving clubs in the winter.

The forward has been linked to a host of top Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City.

Marmoush, who has 13 goals and seven assists in 15 games in the Bundesliga this term, is happy at present.

"What I can promise the fans is that I will give my all for Eintracht in every game”, Marmoush told TZ.

“I am not thinking about a transfer.

“I am living in the here and now and enjoying my time in Frankfurt.”