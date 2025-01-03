Man City to fight Liverpool and Arsenal in race to sign Marmoush

Manchester City are set to fight for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush despite the interest from rivals Liverpool this January.

City manager Pep Guardiola’s has struggled so far this season and his side are already 14 points off the pace in the race for the Premier League title. There is a very high chance the Spanish head coach will sign a number of talented players to bolster his side in an attempt to push his side into the title race and out of their current 6th place position.

Egyptian star Marmoush who is just 25 years old is having an incredible season at the moment in the Bundesliga having scored 18 goals and bagging 11 assists in just 24 appearances in what is the best season of his career so far.

The striker, who can play anywhere along the frontline, is wanted by a number of clubs including Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool. According to Daily Mail, Guardiola is very interested in making a move for the young forward who could add the firepower needed to his City side who look flat without striker Erling Haaland in full flow.

It is understood that Frankfurt will demand at least £50m for Marmoush, who has just over two years left on his contract. The German side sit 3rd in the Bundesliga and would likely be reluctant to sell unless the right bid came in which with City’s finances is more than possible.