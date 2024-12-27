Liverpool make fresh call on Eintracht Frankfurt striker Marmoush
Premier League giants Liverpool will not be rushing into any forward signings.
The Anfield club were mooted to be targeting a striker in the January transfer window.
Per The Athletic, the Reds are unlikely to sign Omar Marmoush before the season ends.
The Egyptian is seen as a possible long-term replacement for countryman Mohamed Salah.
Marmoush has been thriving in the German Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt these past 18 months.
His form has seen him emerge as a transfer target for the Reds and other top Premier League sides.