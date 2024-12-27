Tribal Football
Most Read
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
Ex-Man Utd keeper: No-one wants Rashford; he'll go to MLS
Chelsea boss Maresca: We're ahead of expectations; forget Fulham history
Van Dijk sends new contract message to Liverpool board

Liverpool make fresh call on Eintracht Frankfurt striker Marmoush

Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool make fresh call on Eintracht Frankfurt striker Marmoush
Liverpool make fresh call on Eintracht Frankfurt striker MarmoushAction Plus
Premier League giants Liverpool will not be rushing into any forward signings.

The Anfield club were mooted to be targeting a striker in the January transfer window.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Athletic, the Reds are unlikely to sign Omar Marmoush before the season ends.

The Egyptian is seen as a possible long-term replacement for countryman Mohamed Salah.

Marmoush has been thriving in the German Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt these past 18 months.

His form has seen him emerge as a transfer target for the Reds and other top Premier League sides.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMarmoush OmarLiverpoolEintracht FrankfurtFootball TransfersBundesliga
Related Articles
Man Utd, Spurs check on Liverpool target Marmoush
Newcastle join Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City in race to sign Marmoush
Man Utd target African trio in search for centre-forward signing