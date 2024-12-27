Liverpool make fresh call on Eintracht Frankfurt striker Marmoush

Premier League giants Liverpool will not be rushing into any forward signings.

The Anfield club were mooted to be targeting a striker in the January transfer window.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Athletic, the Reds are unlikely to sign Omar Marmoush before the season ends.

The Egyptian is seen as a possible long-term replacement for countryman Mohamed Salah.

Marmoush has been thriving in the German Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt these past 18 months.

His form has seen him emerge as a transfer target for the Reds and other top Premier League sides.