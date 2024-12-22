Man City close to deal for Leyton Orient prospect Lamb

Leyton Orient prospect Teddie Lamb is attracting Premier League interest.

That's according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano is reporting: "Excl: Manchester City are closing in on deal for Academy as talent Teddie Lamb (U16 striker) from Leyton Orient is set to join the club.

"Agreement done for highly talent youngster, as Man City’s philosophy is still to develop Academy young players for the future."

Lamb is yet to make his senior debut for Leyton Orient.