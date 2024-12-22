Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba releases statement after brother Mathias sentenced
Guardiola explains Villa absence for Man City keeper Ederson
Lawyer can see Chelsea taking legal action over Mudryk case
Barcelona, Atletico Madrid move for wantaway Man Utd striker Rashford

Ex-Spartak coach convinced Chelsea, Man City rumours for Ugalde "are real"

Paul Vegas
Ex-Spartak coach convinced Chelsea, Man City rumours for Ugalde "are real"
Ex-Spartak coach convinced Chelsea, Man City rumours for Ugalde "are real"Action Plus
Former Spartak Moscow coach Valeri Gladilin can see Manfred Ugalde moving to England.

Spartak's Costa Rica international striker is being watched by Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, according to local sources.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And Gladilin is convinced Ugalde can eventually get a move to the Premier League.

"Of course it's real," he told Vprognoze.ru. "The result that he showed in the last 5-6 rounds ...

"It rarely happens, so those indicators as an attacker clearly demonstrate that he knows how to score."

Mentions
Premier LeagueUgalde ManfredSpartak MoscowChelseaManchester CityArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Isak Jan opportunity: Why Arsenal must pay what it takes to drive title push
Real Valladolid defender wanted by Man City, Chelsea and Bournemouth this winter
Prem alert as Musiala casts fresh doubt on Bayern Munich agreement