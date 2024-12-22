Ex-Spartak coach convinced Chelsea, Man City rumours for Ugalde "are real"

Former Spartak Moscow coach Valeri Gladilin can see Manfred Ugalde moving to England.

Spartak's Costa Rica international striker is being watched by Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, according to local sources.

And Gladilin is convinced Ugalde can eventually get a move to the Premier League.

"Of course it's real," he told Vprognoze.ru. "The result that he showed in the last 5-6 rounds ...

"It rarely happens, so those indicators as an attacker clearly demonstrate that he knows how to score."