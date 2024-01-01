Man City clear for mega £350M transfer spend

Tribal Football
Manchester City will be cleared to go on a massive spending spree next summer.

With Pep Guardiola's contract expiring at the end of the season, City can prepare for his departure by splashing out at least £350m on new players, says the Mirror.

City's senior player sales over the past three years has them in a position for a massive spending campaign, despite Financial Fair Play restrictions.

City have posted profits of over £120m from the last  two years, which means they have room to spend big in 2025.

For the moment, City are waiting on Guardiola to decide whether he wants to enter new contract talks. The club's top brass have made it clear they want him to stay.

 

