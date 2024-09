Liverpool, Man City watching Palace midfielder Wharton

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is on the radar of bigger Premier League rivals.

Wharton moved to Palace in January from Blackburn Rovers and his instant impact led to England selection for the Euros.

The Daily Mail says Palace will face a battle this winter market to keep hold of the youngster.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United are all watching Wharton's progress.

And also in the mix are Bayern Munich, which tried for Wharton over the summer.