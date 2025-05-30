Man City chairman Al-Mubarak on the 115 charges: We’ll talk once there’s a ruling...

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak says the club will discuss the charges put against them once there has been a ruling.

City were referred to an independent commission in February 2023 over alleged breaches of league financial rules but no outcome has yet been announced despite the case being heard between September and December last year. Khaldoon Al Mubarak reiterated that Manchester City will speak openly about the Premier League charges once a decision has been made in an in-house interview this week.

“Well, I suppose the only thing I can say is we still don’t have a ruling

“Once there’s a ruling, I’ll be able to speak about it. Until then we just have to be patient, and it’ll come, and we will talk about it, I promise you, once we have the ruling.”

It took 18 months before the evidence could be heard and after nearly three months where that took place it has now been five without a published result much to the frustration of rival fans who want to see City punished if there is clear evidence of financial breaches. City are still waiting on a verdict and pundits such as former Manchester United defender Gary Neville recent spoke on The Overlap about how the case is becoming frustrating.

"That Manchester City case is a disgrace; it's an absolute stain to the game," Neville said. "I have a lot of admiration for City, but I don't buy into this theory that clubs do really well, and City have, but it is still a stain to the game.

"It has just been dragging on for years and years, it's an absolute joke. Yes, City have been defending themselves, but they've been pushing it so far into the long grass that you end up losing the will to live on it and you forget about it. It just needs to be dealt with."