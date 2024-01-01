Man City captain Walker says career was about "proving my dad wrong" as tough love made him who he is

England and Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has opened up about his father's tough love and how it helped him become an elite player.

Walker has had a career many players dream of after winning practically every trophy possible at Manchester City.

The 34 year old has been capped 90 times by England and is widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world as he continues to impress each week.

Speaking on the You'll Never Beat Kyle Walker podcast, Walker opened up about his father who only wanted what was best for him at a young age.

“(My father) made me be the person and player that I am" and at the start of his career it was about "proving my dad wrong" after he criticized his performances as a youngster.

"I used to hate going to football with him," said Walker, who has also played for Sheffield United and Tottenham - and had loan spells at QPR, Aston Villa and Northampton.

"No matter if I played good or I played bad, I'd get in the car and I'd be reduced to tears. He'd say I wouldn't have done this right, I wouldn't have done that right.

"He didn't do it because he wanted to hurt me. He did it because he cared."

Walker also spoke about his mother Tracey who would protect him from his father.

"Sometimes it was very, very tough to get in that car, my mum would be going 'Michael, leave him alone he's done well'.

"I could have scored three goals. But he would have said, 'no, you should have scored six'. Only when I've got older in my career, he actually says 'all right, well played son'.

"After a couple of years at City. I think he was then like 'you know, he actually can play football'."

The defender spoke about his own children and how he implements that same hardened mentality into them like his father did to him.

"I still feel that some of the things in life - where he's taught me to be a winner - I'm trying to embed that into the boys," he added.

"With my kids now, I don't let them win. If I keep letting them win, when they lose, it's going to be traumatic for them.

"We'll play a little game in the garden or something and I'll give it my all because I feel that it's going to install that into them."