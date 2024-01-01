Al Hilal launch bid for Man City fullbacks Walker and Cancelo

Al Hilal are launching a double bid for two Manchester City fullbacks.

With an eye on the Asian Champions League, the Guardian says Al Hilal are moving for City pair Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo.

However, while Cancelo is available from City this summer, captain Walker isn't expected to be cleared to leave this month.

With Saud Abdulhamid a target for Roma, the Saudis are seeking a replacement, with Walker and Cancelo on Al Hilal's radar.

On Cancelo's situation, City boss Pep Guardiola says: "What happens depends on his agents and the club. In the end, if he has to stay, we will treat him like all the other players, with respect, and we will try to make the most of his great qualities that he has."