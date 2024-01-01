Tribal Football
Man City captain Walker accuses Arsenal of "dark arts"
Manchester City captain Kyle Walker accused Arsenal of using "dark arts" during Sunday's 2-2 draw.

The Gunners played the entire second-half with ten men defending a 2-1 lead before John Stones forced home a 98th minute equaliser.

Walker said afterwards:  "As a football match, it is a great spectacle for the Premier League. Probably not so much certain stuff - I think it’s part and parcel of the game and we'll say the dark arts.

"I think as a Manchester City fan or player, you are obviously frustrated.

"As an Arsenal manager, he is going to say well played and well managed."

Premier LeagueWalker KyleArsenalManchester City
