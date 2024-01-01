Man City midfielder Gundogan: Arsenal draw emotional rollercoaster

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan branded their 2-2 draw with Arsenal an "emotional rollercoaster".

Gundogan hit the post in the first-half with a superb free-kick.

“Yeah, it is a big point, I’m quite sure about that,” said Gundogan. "What also makes it kind of special are the emotions throughout the 98, 99, 100 minutes.

“It was emotionally a rollercoaster a little bit. Frustration, anger paired with joy also at the end. We take the point, both teams take the point at the end the way it turned out.

“We knew there were lot of occasions and situations where we maybe should have done a bit better. At the end, I think a draw is okay.”