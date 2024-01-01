Tribal Football
Most Read
Roma coach Juric: Players were behind De Rossi
Getafe coach Bordalas slams Pellegrini: Not first time he's said that about us!
REVEALED: Permanent option explained for Chelsea loanee Sancho
Man Utd boss Ten Hag raps Lisandro after two-footed challenge

Man City midfielder Gundogan: Arsenal draw emotional rollercoaster

Man City midfielder Gundogan: Arsenal draw emotional rollercoaster
Man City midfielder Gundogan: Arsenal draw emotional rollercoasterAction Plus
Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan branded their 2-2 draw with Arsenal an "emotional rollercoaster".

Gundogan hit the post in the first-half with a superb free-kick.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Yeah, it is a big point, I’m quite sure about that,” said Gundogan. "What also makes it kind of special are the emotions throughout the 98, 99, 100 minutes.

“It was emotionally a rollercoaster a little bit. Frustration, anger paired with joy also at the end. We take the point, both teams take the point at the end the way it turned out.

“We knew there were lot of occasions and situations where we maybe should have done a bit better. At the end, I think a draw is okay.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueGundogan IlkayArsenalManchester City
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola: No issues if Arsenal park bus
5 talking points ahead of Arsenal's clash at Man City today
Arsenal defender Saliba: Every year Arteta has us closer to winning Prem