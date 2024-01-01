Man City ace Bernardo slams Arsenal tactics: Only one team came to play football

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva hit out at Arsenal's tactics after Sunday's thrilling 2-2 draw.

The Gunners played the entire second-half with ten men defending a 2-1 lead before John

Advertisement Advertisement

"There was only one team that came to play football," Bernardo told TNT Sports Brazil. "The other came to play to the limits of what was possible to do and allowed by the referee, unfortunately.

"I'm glad we always enter the pitch to try to win every match.

"It all started in the very first second. In the first action we realised what was going to happen.

"We had a player injured after they sent him to the ground twice in 10 minutes. We had a goal conceded after the referee called our captain and then didn't allow him to recover his position.

"The second goal is already their usual block to our keeper allowed by the referee. And then the referee allowed a sequence of time-wasting events.

"The thing that bothers me the most is having a lot of meetings with the FA at the beginning of each season. They tell us they will control this kind of situation and will stop them, but at the end it doesn't have any worth. They say a lot but nothing happens."

On the differences between Arsenal and their past rivalry with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, he added: "I don't know. Maybe that Liverpool have already won a Premier League, Arsenal haven't. That Liverpool have won a Champions League, Arsenal haven't.

"Liverpool always faced us face-to-face to try to win the games, so by this perspective the games against Arsenal haven't been like the ones we had and have against Liverpool."